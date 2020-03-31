Verus Capital Partners LLC Invests $583,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,021,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $2.33 on Monday, reaching $116.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,139,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,309. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $170.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.01.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.