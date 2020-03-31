Verus Capital Partners LLC Invests $593,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,903 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,128,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,000. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel stock traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.49. 31,620,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,067,856. The company has a market capitalization of $223.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.12. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $242,178.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,826.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,260 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.