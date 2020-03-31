Verus Capital Partners LLC Makes New $901,000 Investment in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,310,000 after purchasing an additional 370,877 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $120,032,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 219,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,093,000 after purchasing an additional 151,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,473,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,003,674,000 after purchasing an additional 144,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $67,072,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.17, for a total value of $128,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.91, for a total value of $145,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,479,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,842 shares of company stock valued at $20,143,610. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $50.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $644.87. The company had a trading volume of 778,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Equinix Inc has a 1-year low of $440.72 and a 1-year high of $657.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $601.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $577.78.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $2.66 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. ValuEngine raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Equinix from $620.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $665.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.26.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

