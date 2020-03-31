Verus Capital Partners LLC Makes New $924,000 Investment in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 513.2% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000.

Shares of IAGG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.86. The stock had a trading volume of 242,504 shares. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.25.

