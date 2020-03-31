Verus Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,309,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,763. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.64. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.8009 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

