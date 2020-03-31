Verus Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 28,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 0.9% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 183,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,222,000 after acquiring an additional 19,122 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 19,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 96,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 36,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,213,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,555. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.87. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $94.86.

