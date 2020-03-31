Verus Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,730 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $791,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,665,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $887,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.64.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.32. 27,110,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,936,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $164.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

