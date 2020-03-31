Verus Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.48. 39,894,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,269,451. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $44.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.62.

