Verus Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.22. The company had a trading volume of 966,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,386. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $122.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.44.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.