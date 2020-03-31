Verus Capital Partners LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of SPSM traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,738. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.37. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.48.

