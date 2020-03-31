Verus Capital Partners LLC Takes $1.99 Million Position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Seagate Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 10.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,326 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.87. 2,949,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,161,518. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.58. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $64.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.53.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STX. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.52.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $299,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $140,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,515,216 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

