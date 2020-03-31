Verus Capital Partners LLC Takes $7.27 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,270,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $8.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $262.36. The stock had a trading volume of 9,526,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,537,483. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $294.46 and a 200-day moving average of $308.69. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

