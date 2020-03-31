Verus Capital Partners LLC Takes $7.35 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 188,035 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,348,000. AT&T makes up approximately 2.4% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. grace capital acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 229.1% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:T traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.23. 41,624,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,552,884. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.41.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on T. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.93.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

