Verus Capital Partners LLC Takes $716,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,926,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,809,000 after purchasing an additional 675,645 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,661,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,612,000 after acquiring an additional 751,678 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,483,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,045,000 after acquiring an additional 155,912 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,615,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,892,000 after acquiring an additional 481,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,208,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,676 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,617,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,274. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.82 and a 52-week high of $95.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

