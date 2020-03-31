Verus Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 44,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.64. The stock had a trading volume of 12,192,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,145,134. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.94. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 43.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 4,050 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $184,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 4,122 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $169,620.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,790 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra upgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.21.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

