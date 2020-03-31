Verus Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 984,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,854,000 after acquiring an additional 449,973 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 531,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,971,000 after purchasing an additional 105,994 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $19,711,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 444,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 304,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,019,000 after purchasing an additional 40,266 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYD traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.16. 2,068,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,690. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $20.79 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3962 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.