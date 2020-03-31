Verus Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,000. Visa makes up approximately 0.7% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,106,530,000 after buying an additional 733,712 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Visa by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,126,443,000 after purchasing an additional 767,660 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,727,807,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,909,176,000 after acquiring an additional 277,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,672,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,441,700,000 after acquiring an additional 64,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks restated an “in-line” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.85.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,371 shares of company stock valued at $6,489,589 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.57. The company had a trading volume of 15,703,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,083,916. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $317.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.20.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

