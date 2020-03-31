VF (NYSE:VFC) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of VF (NYSE:VFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VFC. Bank of America downgraded VF from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on VF from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.81.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded down $3.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.21. The stock had a trading volume of 183,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,604. VF has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.03.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that VF will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

In other VF news, Director Veronica Wu purchased 500 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

