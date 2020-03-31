ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Price Target Cut to $55.00

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViaSat from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of ViaSat from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of ViaSat in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Get ViaSat alerts:

Shares of VSAT stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $38.51. The stock had a trading volume of 547,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,596. ViaSat has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $97.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.01.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.39 million. ViaSat had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ViaSat will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 140,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $4,872,141.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard A. Baldridge bought 27,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,469,901.00. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ViaSat in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in ViaSat in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in ViaSat by 3,888.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ViaSat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViaSat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

About ViaSat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for ViaSat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViaSat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.