ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of ViaSat in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViaSat from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on ViaSat from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.50.

NASDAQ VSAT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.51. The stock had a trading volume of 547,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,596. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average of $67.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.08 and a beta of 0.75. ViaSat has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $97.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. ViaSat had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. ViaSat’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ViaSat will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Richard A. Baldridge acquired 27,150 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.14 per share, with a total value of $1,469,901.00. Also, major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 140,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $4,872,141.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ViaSat in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in ViaSat in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in ViaSat by 3,888.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in ViaSat in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ViaSat in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

