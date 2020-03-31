Victrex’s (VTXPF) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victrex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

VTXPF stock remained flat at $$24.15 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 129. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.20. Victrex has a 1-year low of $21.82 and a 1-year high of $33.55.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

