Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from to and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays raised Virtus Investment Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $132.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet raised Virtus Investment Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.20.

Virtus Investment Partners stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,931. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.34 and its 200 day moving average is $113.34. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1-year low of $55.37 and a 1-year high of $141.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 669 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,096 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 637.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

