Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,842 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VOD. Cfra lowered their price objective on Vodafone Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $14.14. 3,839,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,122,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

