Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a sell rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $45.16. 7,112,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,221,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.51. The firm has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,581,027,000 after acquiring an additional 338,005 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,484,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $853,980,000 after buying an additional 257,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,207,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $659,354,000 after buying an additional 205,271 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $492,928,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 781.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,511,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $324,980,000 after buying an additional 4,886,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

