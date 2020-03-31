WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Upgraded at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. DA Davidson currently has $225.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of WD-40 from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of WD-40 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of WD-40 stock traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.21. 192,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,646. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $153.91 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, COO Steven A. Brass sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total transaction of $128,047.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in WD-40 by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 349,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,817,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in WD-40 by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,578,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

