Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $726,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $1,440,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 98,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 78.6% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 259,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,115,000 after purchasing an additional 114,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 11,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter.

EEM traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.05. 31,572,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,717,391. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.16. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

