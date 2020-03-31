Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2020

Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000. Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000.

NYSEARCA:IPAY traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,425. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.89. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $55.35.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

