Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,935 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $630,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 235,912 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,837,000 after acquiring an additional 23,848 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 302,088 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,654,000 after acquiring an additional 132,272 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $4,067,000. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $2,200,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.49.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.78. 6,722,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,950,853. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.71 and its 200-day moving average is $82.79. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.45.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 87.32%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $337,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,562 shares of company stock worth $873,650 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.