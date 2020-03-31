Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 974 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens raised shares of Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.96.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,343,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,478,770. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.72 and its 200-day moving average is $199.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

