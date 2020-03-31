Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $1.62 Million in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.9% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,174,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,496,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,597,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $104.07. The company had a trading volume of 154,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,028. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $130.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.62.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.