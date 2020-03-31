Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $2.11 Million in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.2% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ traded down $2.05 on Tuesday, reaching $130.96. The stock had a trading volume of 9,747,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,921,701. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The company has a market capitalization of $324.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

