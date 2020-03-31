Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.9% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $22,341,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 420,938 shares of company stock valued at $121,050,177 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Broadcom from $366.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Broadcom from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Broadcom stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $241.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,837,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,465,296. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $92.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

