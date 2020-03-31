Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,948,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 4.0% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $192.62. 37,820,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,986,232. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $237.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.