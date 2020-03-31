Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,000 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $251.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,133. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $171.04 and a 52 week high of $344.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $280.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.71.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target (down from $380.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.33.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.10, for a total transaction of $438,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,386 shares of company stock valued at $7,700,076. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

