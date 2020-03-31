Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,025 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 0.6% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SDY. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 45.6% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 220.3% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 13,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 107.5% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 15,676 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.06. 120,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,275. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $108.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.6687 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

