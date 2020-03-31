Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $1.80 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,070 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000. NVIDIA makes up 1.0% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 409 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $273.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.27.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $470,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,020,510.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,160 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,957 over the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $265.34. 13,998,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,781,606. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $316.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

