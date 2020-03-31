Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $204,000 Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,047,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,351 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nike by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,884,664 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,112,370,000 after purchasing an additional 775,291 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Nike by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,576,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,675 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,314,457,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,102,409,000 after acquiring an additional 330,620 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,416 shares of company stock valued at $26,011,454 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.47 on Tuesday, hitting $83.91. 670,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,203,747. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Nike from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.13.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

