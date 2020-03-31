Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $870,000 Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,565 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. California Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded down $6.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $189.39. 3,654,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,365,154. The firm has a market cap of $207.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.39.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Nomura cut their price objective on Home Depot from $251.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.20.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

