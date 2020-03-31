Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,000. Alphabet accounts for about 5.0% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,636,000. swisspartners Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,267,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 35.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $18.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,165.30. 1,420,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,621,227. The stock has a market cap of $800.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,313.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,318.52. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,635.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,497.13.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.