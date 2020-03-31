Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261,000. Visa accounts for approximately 4.7% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Laffer Investments bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,083,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.20. The company has a market cap of $317.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Visa from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.54.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,371 shares of company stock worth $6,489,589. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

