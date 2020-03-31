Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,515 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $2,572,048,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,886 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 782.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $391,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $194,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.03. The stock had a trading volume of 13,003,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,733,244. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.98 and a 200 day moving average of $134.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.14.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

