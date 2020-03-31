Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Acquires New Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.8% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $659,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 371,254 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $81,074,000 after buying an additional 22,941 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD stock traded up $5.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $196.10. 6,936,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,365,154. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $247.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.39. The stock has a market cap of $207.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $251.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.20.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

