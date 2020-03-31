Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Acquires New Shares in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,000. Dover makes up 0.9% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. FMR LLC increased its position in Dover by 505.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,787,000 after buying an additional 722,832 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Dover by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,070,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,418,000 after buying an additional 533,306 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dover by 2,590.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,045,000 after buying an additional 292,750 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in Dover by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,123,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,537,000 after buying an additional 260,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Dover by 692.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 230,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,516,000 after buying an additional 201,035 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover stock traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,324. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50. Dover Corp has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $120.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.59.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $36,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,644,384.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric A. Spiegel purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,878. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,622 shares of company stock valued at $674,751 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dover from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

