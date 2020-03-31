Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Invests $1.48 Million in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,523 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $199.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.96.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $4.12 on Monday, hitting $168.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,620,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,280,433. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $122.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

