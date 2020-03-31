Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,366 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000. BP accounts for 0.8% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,562,210,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BP by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,078,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,066,696,000 after purchasing an additional 409,260 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,721,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $291,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,803 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of BP by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,670,092 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $138,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,708,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $102,223,000 after purchasing an additional 612,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BP. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of BP from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BP from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.16.

Shares of BP stock traded up $1.57 on Monday, hitting $23.92. The stock had a trading volume of 22,848,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,705,876. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.76. The company has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.82. BP plc has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BP plc will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. BP’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.