Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $6.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $192.04. The company had a trading volume of 48,901,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,169,059. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $237.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.93 and its 200-day moving average is $204.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

