Wealth Quarterback LLC Acquires New Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 89,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,252,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,951,000 after buying an additional 3,376,626 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,813 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,735,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

Shares of PG stock traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,567,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,364,350. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.33 and its 200-day moving average is $121.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $272.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.05, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

