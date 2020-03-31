Wealth Quarterback LLC Acquires Shares of 12,563 United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

UTX stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.49. 7,560,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,117,786. The stock has a market cap of $84.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.26. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $158.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.51 and its 200 day moving average is $140.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UTX shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. United Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

