Wealth Quarterback LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 373,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 33,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.58. 12,754,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,197,022. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.01. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.