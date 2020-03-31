Wealth Quarterback LLC Buys New Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 27,696 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,529,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,124,265,000 after acquiring an additional 904,426 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,487,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,226,148,000 after acquiring an additional 469,266 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,004,217 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,137,402,000 after acquiring an additional 321,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,332,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $916,901,000 after acquiring an additional 298,252 shares during the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,260 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.49. 31,620,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,067,856. The company has a market capitalization of $223.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.12.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Vertical Research started coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

